Edmonton's long weekend forecast is in and we're about to be spoiled

With summer quickly drawing to a close, now is the time to get out and enjoy the outdoors because it’s only a matter of time before we are once again blanketed in a layer of snow.

Thankfully, this long weekend is the perfect time to do that.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a pretty much perfect Heritage Day long weekend for Edmonton.

You might also like: Famous bubble tea joint opening new Edmonton location next week

Guide to the ultimate 48 hours at Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival

I'm from Vancouver and these are six ways Edmonton is spoiled rotten

Friday’s forecast will be a mix of sun and cloud with a balmy high of 25°C, then we’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs of 23°C and 24°C on Saturday and Sunday.

For Heritage Day Monday, it’s looking like a mixed bag of weather with a high of 23°C. Rain is in the forecast for the evening, but at least we will have something soothing to fall asleep to before heading back to work on Tuesday.

We couldn’t have asked for better weather this weekend with so many wonderful activities taking place, especially on the grounds of Heritage Festival, where things can get pretty warm.

So make sure to get out and enjoy it before the seasons begin to turn because it’ll happen faster than you know it!