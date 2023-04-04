10 farmers' markets we're looking forward to around Edmonton this year

This snowmelt is really starting to make summer seem on the horizon, and one thing we look forward to in Edmonton every season is our farmers’ markets.

There is nothing better than browsing the stalls and picking up some fresh produce on a hot and sunny afternoon.

Even though many are in the Edmonton area, only a few are open year-round. As we look ahead to warmer days, though, we thought we’d round up some of our favourite markets that we’re looking forward to.

What: This is Edmonton’s first-ever indoor farmers’ market and has been open every Saturday since 1983. Located just off Whyte Avenue, the market has quite a variety of vendors and locally grown and produced goods.

When: Open Saturdays year-round from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

What: The Bountiful Farmers’ Market is a multi-day indoor market on the southside. You’ll find vendors here that you won’t see anywhere else!

When: Open year-round; Friday and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

What: Farmers’ markets in smaller communities have such a charm to them. Enjoy shopping for handmade crafts, jewellery, home decor, and other artisan goods in addition to a wide variety of vegetables, butchered meat, and so much more at this mighty market in Fort Saskatchewan.

When: Open June 8 to September 14 on Thursdays from 4 to 7 pm

Where: 10030 99th Avenue, Fort Saskatchewan

What: This historic market first opened as the Rice Street Market in 1903 and was later renamed the City Market. Since then, generations of Edmontonians have flocked to this market for its unique offerings.

When: Open year-round; Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm, Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

What: Not only are there more than 85 vendors to browse through at this market, it regularly features a lineup of talented buskers to keep you entertained while you shop.

When: Open year-round; Wednesdays, 3 to 7 pm

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park (indoor market), and 3000 Emerald Drive, Sherwood Park (outdoor market)

What: This is a great spot to pick up a wide variety of local, handmade arts and crafts.

When: Open May to October; Sundays from noon to 4 pm

Where: 9913 104th Street, Morinville

What: Billed as the largest outdoor market in Western Canada, this market totally takes over downtown St. Albert on the weekends in the summer.

When: Saturdays, from the second weekend in June to the weekend before Thanksgiving in October, from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Downtown St. Albert

What: Located just south of Edmonton, the Leduc Farmers’ Market has been in operation since 1975.

When: Opening this May 18 for the 2023 season. Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 am to 1:30 pm

Where: 4330 Black Gold Drive, Leduc

What: This sweet little market has some very unique vendors. While you’re there, pick up some of Baba’s Black Garlic.

When: June 6 to September 26; Tuesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Memorial Hall — 60 First Avenue, Ardrossan

What: Farmers, bakers, artisans, and buskers have been gathering in Terwillegar since 2011 thanks to the Southwest Edmonton Farmers’ Market. It’s always a fun time!

When: Every Wednesday starting May 17 through October 4 (May to August, 3:30 to 7:30 pm; September to October, 3:30 to 7 pm)

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton