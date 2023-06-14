7 reasons to check out the thrilling Big Valley Jamboree this summer

One of Alberta’s hottest music festivals returns this summer, and we have the rundown of everything you need to check out.

Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ), Canada’s premiere camping music festival is happening from August 3 to 6 in Camrose. Tickets for this year’s fest are on sale now.

The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to food trucks, drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

And to help you plan your four days of fun, we’ve put together a checklist of the top seven reasons to check out Big Valley Jamboree this summer. Let’s go!

Huge headlining stars

Music lovers have lots to look forward to at BVJ 2023. Headliners for the four-day extravaganza include multi-platinum chart-topper Morgan Wallen, acclaimed Canadian singer and songwriter Dallas Smith, and Country Music Association Award-winning artist Dierks Bentley.

Hypnotizing acts on the Horizon

Drop by the Horizon Stage during your BVJ experience to see Canada’s future stars strut their stuff in showcases hosted by Brenda Dirk. Then add some magic to your day by checking out TerranceB’s hilarious hypnotism show.

Sing your heart out

Think you have what it takes to sing in front of thousands of cheering fans? Join hosts Barney Evans and Jammin’ Jamie for The Voice of Big Valley Karaoke Contest at The Watering Hole, which has been running for over 20 years. One talented performer will take to the Coors Banquet Saloon Stage on Sunday night to sing their heart out.

Wild way to start the day

Bulls for Breakfast, presented by Co-operators, will treat guests to a thrilling rodeo exhibition each day of BVJ. Enjoy breakfast provided by the Camrose Regional Exhibition and Camrose Boys & Girls Club while wild ponies and big bulls show off their stuff.

Party with the Piano Kings

Pat McGannon, Cal Toth and Anna McBryan are the Dueling Piano Kings, and your requests rule with their interactive and high-energy all-request show. The multi-time award-winning “Entertainers of the Year” are renowned for playing any song you throw their way.

Shop the artisan market

BVJ is showcasing a variety of vendors and makers in the Marketplace Tradeshow. Shop for the latest merchandise and unique crafts, and don’t miss your opportunity to pick up something new to wear during the weekend.

Dance all night

The fun is just getting started when nighttime rolls around. Put on your dancing shoes and join DJ Billy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until 2 am.