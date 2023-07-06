There's a frightening new experience to try out at Fort Edmonton Park
You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park.
Taking place now until September 24, Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience at Fort Edmonton Park. The games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of Fort Edmonton Park’s historic buildings.
Lantern in hand, you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness.
“As the stars begin to align and the curse grows, it’s up to you to stop it from consuming your own mind and spreading out into the world,” the website says.
“Explore the village, learn the secrets of occult tools and writings, and uncover the only relic powerful enough to lift the curse, but be warned: only the bravest will see the dawn.”
This looks like it will be one spooky event, and for the faint of heart, the park actually recommends you book an earlier time in the evening for your game.
Don’t wait to pick up your tickets! This will be a haunting good time.
Where Dark Things Dwell
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: July 6 to September 24 Thursday-Sunday evenings
Tickets: $30 each; get them here