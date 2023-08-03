Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, is opening a location in Sherwood Park later this year.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a second store opening up this summer in Airdrie.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

We reached out to the Crumbl team and learned that a store is coming to Sherwood Park and is scheduled to open in late fall 2023, with the storefront being spotted along Baseline Road.

The folks at Crumbl added that the pegged opening dates are “subject to change depending on construction and supply chain.”

Things are surely set to heat up in Sherwood Park — a wildly popular produce store is set to open its doors there sometime this fall, too.

If you are on the hunt for another Crumbl location around YEG, don’t worry — earlier this year we were told one is coming to St. Albert, too.

Crumbl Cookies Sherwood Park

Address: 390 Baseline Rd #228, Sherwood Park

