FoodDesserts

A Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Sherwood Park later this year

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 3 2023, 3:54 pm
A Crumbl Cookies store is set to open in Sherwood Park later this year
@crumblcookies | Tada Images/Shutterstock

Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, is opening a location in Sherwood Park later this year.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a second store opening up this summer in Airdrie.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

We reached out to the Crumbl team and learned that a store is coming to Sherwood Park and is scheduled to open in late fall 2023, with the storefront being spotted along Baseline Road.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

The folks at Crumbl added that the pegged opening dates are “subject to change depending on construction and supply chain.”

Things are surely set to heat up in Sherwood Park — a wildly popular produce store is set to open its doors there sometime this fall, too.

If you are on the hunt for another Crumbl location around YEG, don’t worry — earlier this year we were told one is coming to St. Albert, too.

Crumbl Cookies Sherwood Park

Address: 390 Baseline Rd #228, Sherwood Park

Instagram 

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Dished
+ Desserts
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.