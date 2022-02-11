17 things to do in Calgary this weekend: February 11 to 13

The forecast is looking sunny, Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there are plenty of fun things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

You can catch some live music, check out a festival celebrating winter in YYC, sip hot chocolate for a good cause, visit 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits in the heart of the city, and much more.

While February 14 falls on a Monday this year, there are still plenty of love-inspired activities to check out for Valentine’s Day over the weekend. Plus, the forecast shows that some snow and cooler temperatures could be heading our way after Monday, so get out there and make the most of the sunshine while it lasts.

Here are 17 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Listen to live music at the Blue Jay Sessions Valentine’s Day edition: What’s Love Got To Do With It?

What: Blue Jay Sessions: What’s Love Got To Do With It? features 16 Canadian musicians over the course of three nights, with performers coming together in captivating songwriters’ circles to share original songs along with their own take on an iconic love tune. As always, there will be a menu of tasty, casual eats and a variety of beverages on offer.

When: February 11 to 13

Time: Sessions at 7 and 9 pm on Friday and Saturday, and a brunch session at noon on Sunday

Where: The Prairie Emporium (#300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20

Check out 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits at Northern Reflections

What: Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology, has returned to Calgary for its second year, and it’s expanded. Murals and music combine with an augmented reality app to create a one-of-a-kind art experience in Calgary, with a self-guided tour throughout businesses in Inglewood and East Village.

When: January 28 to February 27

Where: Select businesses in East Village and Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free

Go skating on two new ice rinks at Southcentre Mall

What: Now you can shop till you drop and go skating all in one visit to the mall, with the addition of new ice rinks at Southcentre in Calgary. Top Deck, a community initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, features two outdoor skating rinks located on the upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall.

The rinks are open for both public and private use, and Calgarians can enjoy leisure skating on one rink or play hockey on the second rink for some true Canadian fun. It’s important to note that all skaters are required to pre-book their visits online.

When: February 3 until the end of the winter season

Time: Public skating Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Private bookings are available Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm

Where: Upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall, next to Decathlon (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Public skate for a minimum $2 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, or $100 for a private group booking

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Take in the University of Calgary’s virtual Black History Month events

What: Celebrate and learn during Black History Month with five events through the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Arts. These free, online talks span anti-Black racism to Black excellence and offer an opportunity to hear from a number of thoughtful speakers.

When: Select dates from February 2 to March 3

Time: Varies by event

Where: Online here

Cost: Free

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary Chinatown

What: Calgary Chinatown is running two weeks of programming for the Lunar New Year, with life-sized ice sculptures inspired by tigers and other majestic creatures at five locations throughout the community, discounts at select businesses, and the chance to win prizes.

When: January 31 to February 15

Time: Varies by programming

Where: Calgary Chinatown

Cost: Varies by programming

Warm-up your winter with Chinook Blast

What: Chinook Blast returns for its second year, celebrating winter in the heart of the city with the best of Calgary’s art, music, theatre, sport, and recreation scene on display. Chinook Blast 2022’s anchoring events include the Block Heater music festival, Glow Festival, an awe-inspiring winter festival with lights and more, and the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture, in addition to free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, centrally located around Calgary Downtown’s Olympic Plaza.

When: February 4 to 27

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub; other costs vary by event

Sip delicious cocoa for a good cause during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion from every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by location

Take part in FREE Black History Month events with Calgary Public Library

What: Calgary Public Library is running a number of free online events in recognition of Black History Month. Watch a screening of the John Ware Reclaimed documentary, learn about African history and Black settlers, and much more.

When: February 9, 10, 14, and 15

Time: Varies by date

Where: Online

Cost: Free; register for sessions using your library card

Watch “Olympics in the Taproom” at Eighty-Eight Brewing

What: Throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics, Eighty-Eight Brewing is going back to its ’88 Calgary Olympic roots. The taproom is decked out in ’88 Olympic memorabilia, and the brewery will be showing their favourite Olympic events live and on replay in the taproom. Plus, Eighty-Eight will be putting their award-winning ales on special every time Canada wins a medal!

When: February 4 to 20

Time: Brewery hours (3 to 9 pm Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing (#1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Listen to a Valentine’s Day concert by the Calgary Jazz Orchestra

What: Bring your date, your family, or your pals to the Calgary Jazz Orchestra’s Valentine’s show: Art of Romance, Art of Soul with strings. This will be the CJO’s most romantic, fun, soulful performance of the year, offering something for everyone. The “Art of Romance” portion of the show features music in the style of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Harry Connick Jr., and others, while the “Art of Soul” is a journey through time, from Motown’s music to today, featuring music by artists such as James Brown, the Temptations, Bruno Mars, and more.

When: February 13

Time: 7 pm

Where: River Park Church (3818 14a Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets range from $28 (students) to $37 (adults); available now

Check out a live theatre performance with Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

What: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. StoryBook Theatre will be presenting the show live onstage, with 50% capacity, as well as virtually on-demand.

When: February 17 to March 20

Time: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary) and on-demand virtually

Cost: General admission is $27 for children, $32 for adults

Watch the adorable Penguin Walk at the Calgary Zoo

What: Head to the Calgary Zoo throughout the winter months and watch the king penguin colony as they waddle their way through the zoo, starting at 10 am daily (weather dependent). The Penguin Walk is an extremely rare chance to observe these adorable animals in a new way and for the penguins to exercise their brains and bodies during the winter months.

When: Beginning January 11 and through the winter months

Time: Daily at 10:30 am (weather permitting – cancellation updates will be posted to the zoo’s website and social media channels)

Where: Walk begins at the Penguin Plunge habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children age three to 15)

Enjoy all things cheesy during La Poutine Week

What: La Poutine Week – the annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, and gravy – will take place from February 1 to 14 this year. There are more than 30 delicious dishes featured at restaurants across Calgary during the foodie festival, with Spicy Beef Vindaloo Poutine, The Mac Daddy, and Collosal Chorizo listed as just a few of the offerings. In 2022, money raised from the event will help support charities across Canada such as the ANEB, United Way, Moisson Quebec, and more.

When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by restaurant

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event brings light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November that will remain on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: From now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission