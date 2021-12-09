Calgary’s biggest singles event is coming to 17th Ave this winter

Dozens of businesses on 17th Ave will be taking part in a singles event through January and February to help people meet the old-fashioned way.

If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you.

The Get off the Apps and Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District Business Improvement Area (BIA).

“We know that January and February is typically a slow time for business,” said Tulene Steiestol, executive director of the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District BIA, in a media release. “So we wanted to offer something that will not only increase the foot traffic on 17th Ave for our businesses, but also encourage people to break their post-holiday routines, ditch some of that time on technology, and come out to enjoy a really unique and full calendar of events on 17th Ave.”

Although most of us spend January and February cooped up inside trying to recover from post-holiday debt and fatigue, this seven-week calendar of events is an opportunity to shake things up, pull local singles out of that all-too-familiar winter slump, and start the new year better than the last one ended.

This will be the first time the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District has hosted anything like this, and the singles event will feature activities such as speed dating, singles mixers, wine tastings, workshops, drag shows, and more.

Participating businesses range from award-winning restaurants and bakeries to health and wellness services, local boutiques and bars, and many others.

Festivities kick off on January 7 at 17th Ave newcomer and Nashville-inspired bar, Whiskey Rose Saloon, which will be pouring cold beverages while singles and their most trusted wingman (or wingwoman) enjoy the house band. We’re talkin’ two- steppin’, live music, and plenty of opportunities to mingle.

“As the new kid on the block, we’re really excited to be located in such an iconic part of Calgary. 17th Ave has such a great energy and community, and we are looking forward to contributing something really unique and fun to that,” said Chris Jamieson, partner at Whiskey Rose Saloon.

“This campaign felt like a really great opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to Calgarians, and show them what Whiskey Rose is all about, while also hosting some really fun and unique events for singles.”

The Get Off the Apps and Onto the Ave events calendar is now live, and will be updated regularly with new events happening along the Red Mile throughout January and February.

When: January 7 to February 28, 2022

Where: Various locations along 17th Avenue SW

Cost: Varies by event