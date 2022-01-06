Get ready to mingle, single people!

It seems like the more dating apps that get added to our phones, the harder it is to find a spark with someone else. Even though Calgarians are very friendly, it can still be hard to romantically meet singles.

So if you’re tired of swiping right, getting ghosted, stood up, cat-fished, or otherwise, the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District has got you covered.

Starting January 7 and continuing all the way to February 28 is the highly anticipated Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave.

This is a seven-week series of unique events catered to the single people of Calgary, offering fun food- and beverage-themed events, workshops, social mixers, and much more.

These are a few of the romantic 17th Ave events we are most excited about.

Learn from one of the makers and founders of TEN Degrees Chocolate about the entire process of chocolate making. Laugh and learn with the group while you make and mould your very own chocolate in the flavours that you want.

TEN Degrees Chocolate will have other exciting events as well, like chocolate wine parings, paint and sip, and chocolate and beer pairings.

Address: 818 16 Ave SW, Calgary

There are two trivia nights planned at Element Cafe, one on January 7 and the other on February 4. The first will be based on Trivial Pursuit, and the second is for Harry Potter. This sounds like the perfect opportunity to impress with your knowledge, but also to meet other Potterheads.

Element Cafe will also be having other fun and participatory nights that include a board game night, speed dating and name that tune.

Address: 331 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Great singing is impressive and bad singing is often endearing, and that’s why karaoke is such a great icebreaker to meet someone. Choose your most romantic song and do your best to serenade that special someone you see in the audience.

If singing isn’t your thing, the Texas Lounge will also be hosting a singles mixer, Drag Trivia Night.

Address: 308b 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Tropical on 17th Ave is known for its Mexican street food, bright cocktails, and lively atmosphere.

They will be featuring a live Mariachi band every Friday during this singles fest, ideal for enjoying while you have dinner, or dancing the night away.

Address: 1424 17th Ave SW, Calgary

It was only early December of 2021 that Whiskey Rose Saloon opened its doors. It’s already one of the hottest spots in town to go out for the night, whether you’re in your best Stampede gear or not.

The Sunday tailgates are a blast all day long, with a brunch menu, a regular menu, and amazing deals on drinks.

As they always do, Whiskey Rose Saloon will also be a great place to meet someone during one of their Wing Nights or Whiskey Live Nights.

Address: 1012 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Gringo Street has a very popular Ladies Night on Wednesdays that includes 50% off all margaritas, mojitos, and cocktails, but they also have an equally popular Taco Tuesday.

Cheap tacos are romantic because they are just so much fun. It’s good moods only when eating tacos, making it a go-to spot to hit during Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave.

Address: #101 524 17th Ave SW, Calgary

These mixers will definitely not be your average meet and greet. You’ll also be literally mixing margaritas, learning from one of their drink specialists in a fun and interactive environment.

These Margarita Mixers will happen every Monday during the series.

Address: 723 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Ollia Macarons and Tea feels like a romantic getaway to France any time of the year. That’s what makes their baking class feel so ideal for this event series. You’ll learn how to bake these beautiful and delicious desserts, and they’ll be the perfect conversation starter regardless of how they come out of the oven.

Address: 810C 16th Ave SW, Calgary

For all dates and times, you can find the full calendar list of events on their website. Some of these events take reservations, so don’t wait too long!