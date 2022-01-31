La Poutine Week is returning in 2022, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year.

In its 10th consecutive year, the event competition has been extended from one to two weeks long, spreading more poutine joy and raising money for multiple charities.

This year, money raised will help support charities across Canada like the ANEB, United Way, Moisson Quebec, and more.

All 34 of the things to eat during Calgary’s two-week-long poutine festival can be found here, and here are just 10 of the poutine creations we are excited to try.

Kilkenny Irish Pub: Spicy Beef Vindaloo Poutine – $14

Social Beer Haus: Southern Smoked Haus Pork Poutine – $14.50

Hideaway Lounge: Turkey Poutine – $14.99

Big Smoke Burger: Collosal Chorizo – $10.95

Vegan Street Kitchen and Lounge: Southwest Pulled Jackfruit Poutine – $15

Hotel Blackfoot: The Smoked Stack Poutine – $10

Meltwich Food Co: The Mac Daddy – $14.30

Firestone Restaurant and Bar (Lethbridge): Bang Bang Prawn Poutine – $15

Cactus Club and Grill: Smoked Tiny Winnie Poutine – $15

VBurger: Fried Chick’n Poutine – $10

La Poutine Week Calgary

When: February 1 to 14, 2022

Where: Various locations across Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean