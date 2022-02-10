11 fun and romantic ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Calgary

The day of love is nearly upon us, and there are lots of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Calgary this year outside of simply eating a meal at a restaurant (although that’s always nice too!).

Since February 14 falls on a Monday this year, we’ve included things to do over the weekend leading up to V-Day – which gives you even more time to spend with your sweetheart.

Make a date to check out incredible live music, try a virtual escape room, go to a beer release party, or check out a festival celebrating winter, and much more.

And if you’re single? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out Daily Hive’s list of fun things to do in Calgary if you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day.

Here are 11 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Calgary.

Listen to live music at the Blue Jay Sessions Valentine’s Day edition: What’s Love Got To Do With It?

What: Blue Jay Sessions: What’s Love Got To Do With It? features 16 Canadian musicians over the course of three nights, with performers coming together in captivating songwriters’ circles to share original songs along with their own take on an iconic love tune. As always, there will be a menu of tasty, casual eats and a variety of beverages on offer.

When: February 11 to 13

Time: Sessions at 7 and 9 pm on Friday and Saturday, and a brunch session at noon on Sunday

Where: The Prairie Emporium (#300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20

Grab a beer at the Love Shack Release Valentine’s Party at Eighty-Eight Brewing Co.

What: In celebration of its latest collaboration with Cabin Brewing, Eighty-Eight is throwing a Valentine’s Day themed cocktail party in its taproom. Each brewery has created its own version of a mango hazy IPA called Love Shack, and you can be among the first to try it. The event will include a Valentine’s photo booth, Hot Mess DJs, and Sugar Water shaking up Love Shack-inspired cocktails.

When: February 12

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. (#1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Go to Purple Jazz’s Love 2 the 9s show at the Ironwood

What: The Ironwood Stage & Grill and JUNO Award-winning producer Scott Morin are bringing Calgary music and romance fans a beautiful night filled with romantic music for couples, lovers, and fans of great love songs, with the presentation of Purple Jazz: Love 2 the 9s. Featuring some of Calgary’s greatest soulful jazz musicians, this concert will see a septet of music veterans present the audience with beautiful ballads, melodies, and memorable songs from the jazz and romantic canon, along with some of Prince’s greatest love songs.

When: February 14

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Ironwood Stage & Grill (1229 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $30

Try to (virtually) escape a “Locked Library” during this online game

What: Work together as a team in this virtual Locked Library escape room game. Locked Library: Spellcraft will have you enchanted from the very first puzzle, and your $42 ticket allows you access to the game on one screen from noon to 11:59 pm on February 12. Calgary Public Library notes that these games are not for the faint of heart: in the last edition, only half of the participants completed the entire game – will you succeed?

When: February 12

Time: Noon to 11:59 pm (game play will take approximately two hours)

Where: Online

Cost: $42

Attend live dinner theatre with Jubilations’ Schipp’s Creek

What: Add some entertainment to your Valentine’s Day dinner at Jubilations’ current show, Schipp’s Creek. This pop music parody of the iconic TV show is sure to have your date laughing, and the dinner theatre’s delicious food won’t hurt either.

When: On until March 19

Time: Showtimes vary

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: General admission adult tickets starting from $69.95

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. You and your partner will create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and work together to solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Check out 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits at Northern Reflections

What: Get cultured this Valentine’s Day! Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology, has returned to Calgary for its second year, and it’s expanded. Murals and music combine with an augmented reality app to create a one-of-a-kind art experience in Calgary, with a self-guided tour throughout businesses in Inglewood and East Village.

When: January 28 to February 27

Where: Select businesses in East Village and Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free

Listen to a Valentine’s Day concert by the Calgary Jazz Orchestra

What: Bring your date to the Calgary Jazz Orchestra’s Valentine’s show: Art of Romance, Art of Soul with strings. This will be the CJO’s most romantic, fun, soulful performance of the year, offering something for everyone. The “Art of Romance” portion of the show features music in the style of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Harry Connick Jr., and others, while the “Art of Soul” is a journey through time, from Motown’s music to today, featuring music by artists such as James Brown, the Temptations, Bruno Mars, and more.

When: February 13

Time: 7 pm

Where: River Park Church (3818 14a Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets range from $28 (students) to $37 (adults); available now

Snuggle up at the Chinook Blast winter festival

What: Chinook Blast has returned, celebrating winter in the heart of the city with the best of Calgary’s art, music, theatre, sport, and recreation scene on display. Chinook Blast 2022’s anchoring events include the Block Heater music festival, Glow Festival, an awe-inspiring winter festival with lights and more, and the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture, in addition to free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, centrally located around Calgary Downtown’s Olympic Plaza.

When: February 4 to 27

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub; other costs vary by event

Sip delicious cocoa for a good cause during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: Treat your significant other to a fancy, drool-worthy hot chocolate in Calgary this Valentine’s Day. YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion from every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by location

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Head to Banff for a V-Day staycation and check out Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise. The exhibition combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event brings light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)