7 fun things to do in Calgary if you're single on Valentine's Day

There can be a bit of pressure for those who are single on Valentine’s Day, but we’ve got you covered with a bunch of fun things to do in Calgary.

It may feel like there is nothing to do for those of us who are single on the big day, but luckily, there’s plenty to check out in YYC. From local breweries to a winter festival and more, there’s a ton going on and you’ll be happy taking part alongside a group of friends or even just solo.

Since February 14 falls on a Monday this year, we’ve included things to do over the Valentine’s weekend and on the day of love itself.

So throw on some red, pink, or even black – honestly, you do you – and let’s have some fun this V-Day!

Here are seven of the best things to do in and around Calgary if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Hit up The Rec Room

What: Get into some gaming at The Rec Room at Deerfoot City and you’ll completely forget it’s even Valentine’s Day. If you’re feeling adventurous, try out the Topgolf Swing Suite or a round of virtual reality.

When: Noon to 11 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 11 pm on weekends

Where: Deerfoot City (1180 – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by activity

Grab a flight at a local brewery

What: We’ve all heard the phrase “catch flights, not feelings,” and that couldn’t ring more true if you are celebrating Valentine’s Day single. So enjoy a (beer) flight at one of the many craft breweries that Calgary is blessed to have, and expand that palate!

When: Hours vary by brewery

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by location/flight

Take a self-guided art tour with 16 augmented reality exhibits

What: Grab a friend or fly solo and head to Inglewood and East Village to check out Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology. Take a self-guided art tour through the heart of the city, with music and an augmented reality app bringing murals on the exteriors of select businesses to life.

When: January 28 to February 27

Where: Select businesses in East Village and Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free

Create some tunes at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: Make some sweet music at Studio Bell this Valentine’s Day weekend. Spend hours wandering through the stunning National Music Centre and check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians.

When: 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Studio Bell (300 – 851 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission is currently available through February 28

Treat yourself to a scoop of Made by Marcus ice cream

What: Made by Marcus offers some of the best (and most decadent) ice cream to be found in all of Alberta, and luckily, there are three locations in Calgary to grab a scoop or two. Ice cream on Valentine’s Day? Sounds good to us!

When: Open daily, hours vary by location

Where: 17th Avenue (121 – 1013 17th Avenue SW, Calgary), Bridgeland (1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary), West Hillhurst (221 19th Street NW, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Escape to a nearby national park

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, soaking in the hot springs, flying down the slopes, or trying to spot wildlife, distract yourself with some natural beauty in one of the national parks near Calgary. Banff is, of course, the closest, but if you’re willing to venture a little further, Jasper National Park, Waterton Lakes National Parks, or Elk Island National Park also make for a perfect getaway from Calgary for Valentine’s Day.

When: Open daily

Where: Alberta is home to four national parks: Banff (1.5 hour drive from Calgary), Jasper (four hour and 45 minute drive from Calgary), Waterton Lakes (two hour and 40 minute drive from Calgary), and Elk Island (three hour and 15 minute drive from Calgary)

Cost: Parks Canada pass required to enter (daily fees vary by park, or $72.25 for an annual Parks Canada Discovery Pass allowing entry to national parks across the country)

Check out the Chinook Blast winter festival

What: Warm up your Valentine’s Day with Chinook Blast, celebrating winter in the heart of the city with the best of Calgary’s art, music, theatre, sport, and recreation scene on display. Chinook Blast 2022’s anchoring events include the Block Heater music festival, Glow Festival, an awe-inspiring winter festival with lights and more, and the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture, in addition to free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, centrally located around Calgary Downtown’s Olympic Plaza.

When: February 4 to 27

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, other costs vary by event

