Go skating on two new outdoor rinks at a Calgary mall this winter

Now you can shop till you drop and go skating all in one visit to the mall, with the addition of two new ice rinks at Southcentre in Calgary.

Top Deck, a community initiative supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, features two outdoor skating rinks located on the upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall, next to Decathlon.

The rinks are open for both public and private skating from February 3 through the remainder of the winter season, and Calgarians can enjoy leisure skating on one rink or play hockey on the second rink for some true Canadian fun.

Both rinks will be open at Southcentre Mall for public skating on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. The ice rinks are also available for private bookings from 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Wednesday each week.

Parking is conveniently located directly adjacent to the skating rinks on the upper level of the parkade next to Decathlon, with vehicle access on the south side of the mall.

“We believe it is important to activate public spaces in unique ways that create opportunities for community connection and engagement,” says Alexandra Velosa, Marketing Manager, Southcentre Mall, in a media release.

“We are excited to provide this new outdoor venue as a safe and fun environment for Calgarians to enjoy getting outside together with friends and family,” Velosa adds.

All skaters are required to pre-book their visits online for public or private skating, and proof of COVID-19 vaccine is required to participate.

You might also like: A first look at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience (PHOTOS)

Go ice fishing, skating and explore a snow maze in this central Alberta town

7 fun things to do in Calgary if you're single on Valentine's Day

Skaters are asked to make a minimum $2 donation to use the rink during public skating hours, and bookings for private events are available in two-hour increments in exchange for a minimum $100 donation per rink.

Southcentre says that proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters and will be used to support the charity’s local programs.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area is thrilled to be the charity of choice for Southcentre’s Top Deck skating rinks this winter,” says Ken Lima-Coelho, President & CEO, Big Brother Big Sisters of Calgary and Area.

“Safe activities like skating outdoors are so important for our youth, especially when indoor activities are limited,” continues Lima-Coelho. “We are also excited that Littles we serve can use this amenity with their Bigs as part of their mentoring relationship.”

Top Deck offers hockey nets on one rink, along with a fire pit to warm up by. Plus, Southcentre Mall, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and title sponsor Decathlon are also planning to host a variety of activities, programs, and moments of surprise for Top Deck guests throughout the remainder of the winter season.

If you’re a Decathlon member (hot tip: it’s free to sign up!), you can even get your skates sharpened at the location for $1 and receive 40% off a ski or snowboard tune-up.

Top Deck is expected to return as an annual winter initiative at Southcentre.

When: February 3 until the end of the winter season

Time: Public skating Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm. Private bookings are available Monday through Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm

Where: Upper level of the parkade at the east end of Southcentre Mall, next to Decathlon (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Public skate for a minimum $2 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area, or $100 for a private group booking