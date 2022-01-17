Find 16 augmented reality murals on this self-guided art tour in Calgary

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology, is returning to Calgary for its second year, and it’s expanding.

Murals and music combine with an augmented reality (AR) app to create a one-of-a-kind art experience in Calgary, with a self-guided tour through two of the city’s most vibrant communities.

The event ran in Inglewood last winter with 11 exhibits, and this year it will feature 16 murals, to be found throughout Inglewood and East Village.

“The Inglewood BIA invites all Calgarians to experience an interactive and creative encounter on our main street!” says Rebecca O’Brien, Executive Director, Inglewood Business Improvement Area, in a media release.

“Northern Reflections Augmented Reality Art Tour is an unconventional, pandemic-proof window exhibit that brings static paintings to life,” continues O’Brien. “It reflects what Inglewood does best: collaborate with artists, musicians, technology and small businesses in a playful experiment.”

Teams made up of painters, animators, and musicians have commandeered the windows of 16 businesses in Calgary to create an augmented reality art tour.

For those not familiar with AR, it’s a technology that creates a virtual enhancement on what already exists by superimposing a digital image onto the user’s view of the physical world.

Northern Lights exhibits are viewed from the outdoors and are available to the public with the download of a free smartphone app.

Users can download the Augle app on their devices and then hit the streets of Inglewood to explore this interactive experience.

Simply activate the AR camera within the app, point your device at the murals, and see augmented reality in action.

The unique murals on this self-guided art tour have been matched with tunes produced by both local and international musicians to create a fun celebration of art, music, and local businesses.

Northern Reflections runs from January 28 to February 27, with a sneak peek from January 21 to 28, and a list of participating locations can be found here.

