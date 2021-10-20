Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Banff is getting a brand new winter activity this December — at the top of a mountain!

Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for an immersive, multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies.

Created by the Montreal-based Moment Factory, with participation from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, Nightrise uses vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, video projections, and original soundscapes to transform the entire mountaintop gondola site into a magical world.

At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, guests will discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

It is unknown what the displays will look like, but with names including Cosmic Rays, Diamond Dust, Alpenglow, and Frosted Waves, the event is bound to be stunning.

This night sky journey offers one of the only ways to experience the Rockies under the stars this winter, with displays that are interactive, contemplative, inspiring, and educational all the same time.

Nightrise is set to run at the Banff Gondola from December 2, 2021, until March 12, 2022, and tickets for what’s sure to be an iconic winter experience are available online now.

Banff Gondola’s Nightrise

When: December 2, 2021, to March 12, 2022

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Ave, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $43; varies by date