Check out a stunning display of light and sound at Banff Gondola's immersive Nightrise exhibit (PHOTOS)

A new experience at the top of Sulphur Mountain in Banff allows visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area like never before.

Nightrise, one of the attractions and hospitality company Pursuit’s newest experiences, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other.

The mountaintop event brings light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies – along with an epic view.

Created by the Montreal-based Moment Factory, with participation from the Stoney Nakoda Nation, Nightrise uses vibrant lighting, multimedia effects, video projections, and original soundscapes to transform the entire mountaintop gondola site into a magical and interactive world.

Your journey starts as soon as you board the gondola, with different coloured lights cycling through the cabin and a calm, quiet voice walking you through what you’re about to experience while allowing for quiet reflection.

At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore displays on multiple levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks at the Northern Lights Alpine Kitchen and the Sky Bistro.

Outside on the viewing decks, guests will discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

Dynamic lights glow throughout Nightrise’s stations, known as the “Four Wonders.” With exhibit names like “Cosmic Rays,” “Diamond Dust,” “Alpenglow,” and “Frosted Waves,” you’re sure to be enchanted by each display.

At these stations, visitors can lounge among twinkling snowflake lights, walk atop interactive projections, be transfixed by the sounds of nature, and explore a unique perspective of the Rockies.

The gondola ride back down Sulphur Mountain allows for more quiet contemplation, with another cycle of colourful lights and the guide’s voice prompting some self-reflection to end the experience.

This evening journey offers one of the best ways to experience the Rockies under the stars this winter, with displays that are interactive, contemplative, inspiring, and educational all the same time.

Nightrise was initially set to run until mid-March, but the exhibition has been extended until April 14 due to its popularity, giving you a little extra time to head to Banff and check it out!

Tickets start at $56 (that includes your gondola ride and access to all of the Nightrise exhibits), so be sure to snag yours ASAP.

Banff Gondola’s Nightrise

When: Now through April 14

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $56 for adults and $28 for children; varies by date