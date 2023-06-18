14 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: June 19 to 25

We are another week closer to Stampede and it’s a week full of fantastic things to do in Calgary.

There is a mega concert coming to town and there is also an event for the whole family, including your dog!

Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Every Saturday from June 24 to September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, go shop their local vendors, explore the shops in the Plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so make sure you bring your fur baby along for the ride!

When: Saturdays June 24 to September 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Free

One of the biggest Canadian bands of all time is back in Calgary as Nickelback takes to the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Alberta band is stopping in Calgary as part of their Get It Rollin tour.

When: Sunday, June 25

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: $234

Sled Island, one of the coolest festivals in Calgary, is back and it is bringing 200 artists to the city. Newly announced headliners Vivek Shraya, The Body, and Blackwater Holy highlight the massive lineup that features local and international artists for you to discover. This year’s event will also feature comedy from Juno winner and Ramy star Dave Merhej. The festival organizers have also established a partnership with Setfest Tehran to bring a group of electronic musicians from Iran to Calgary for this year’s event.

When: June 21 to June 25

Where: Various venues across the city.

Tickets: On sale now. Prices vary by performer.

What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

When: Open all summer

Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW

Tickets: Start at $60

What: The perfect summer day seems to always include a swim. Here in Calgary, we have great options for both indoor and outdoor swimmers. Outdoor pools and splash parks open up this weekend!

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

When: June 1 to June 29

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: June 23

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Cost: Free