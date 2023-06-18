14 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: June 19 to 25
We are another week closer to Stampede and it’s a week full of fantastic things to do in Calgary.
There is a mega concert coming to town and there is also an event for the whole family, including your dog!
Here are 14 things to do this week in Calgary.
Enjoy some Market Nights at Heritage Park
What: Every Saturday from June 24 to September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, go shop their local vendors, explore the shops in the Plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so make sure you bring your fur baby along for the ride!
When: Saturdays June 24 to September 2, 2023
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Nickelback
One of the biggest Canadian bands of all time is back in Calgary as Nickelback takes to the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Alberta band is stopping in Calgary as part of their Get It Rollin tour.
When: Sunday, June 25
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: $234
Sled Island
Sled Island, one of the coolest festivals in Calgary, is back and it is bringing 200 artists to the city. Newly announced headliners Vivek Shraya, The Body, and Blackwater Holy highlight the massive lineup that features local and international artists for you to discover. This year’s event will also feature comedy from Juno winner and Ramy star Dave Merhej. The festival organizers have also established a partnership with Setfest Tehran to bring a group of electronic musicians from Iran to Calgary for this year’s event.
When: June 21 to June 25
Where: Various venues across the city.
Tickets: On sale now. Prices vary by performer.
Go for an illuminated float
What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.
When: Open all summer
Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW
Tickets: Start at $60
Cool off with a swim
What: The perfect summer day seems to always include a swim. Here in Calgary, we have great options for both indoor and outdoor swimmers. Outdoor pools and splash parks open up this weekend!
Enjoy a scenic bike ride
What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: Now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Learn about National Indigenous History Month at Calgary Library
What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.
Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city
When: June 1 to June 29
Go Camping
What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.
Where: Various locations in and around Calgary
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: Now until October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Float down the rivers
What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.
Where: Bow and Elbow River
Head out for a stroll and enjoy the city
What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: On until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.
Get some shopping done at the Marda Loop Night Market
Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.
When: June 23
Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Cost: Free