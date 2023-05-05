Sled Island has announced its lineup with 200 artists coming to Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Sled Island, one of the coolest festivals in Calgary, has announced its massive lineup, bringing 200 artists to the city.

The event is always a must-see in Calgary and this year will be no different. It takes place from June 21 to June 25 at several locations across the city.

Newly announced headliners Vivek Shraya, The Body, and Blackwater Holy highlight the massive lineup that features local and international artists for you to discover.

This year’s event will also feature comedy from Juno winner and Ramy star Dave Merhej.

The festival organizers have also established a partnership with Setfest Tehran to bring a group of electronic musicians from Iran to Calgary for this year’s event.

Passes for the festival are available now, which include tickets for some of the performers. More tickets will be on sale later today.

The full schedule for the festival will be announced in the next few weeks in addition to special features like movies and art events.

When: June 21 to June 25

Where: Various venues across the city.

Tickets: On sale now. Prices vary by performer.