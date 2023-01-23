Nickelback is coming to Calgary this June

Get ready, Calgary! Nickelback has just announced a huge tour and will be coming to Calgary this summer.

The band is kicking off its 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of its most recent studio album, Get Rollin’, by hitting up 38 cities this summer, kicking off in Quebec City on June 12.

Nickelback will be in Calgary playing the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, June 25, after a stop in Edmonton on June 24.

Get ready to Burn it to the Ground with @nickelback on the #GetRollinTour in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. The band will be stopping by the ‘Dome on June 25, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM pic.twitter.com/z3EyzVg6jd — Scotiabank Saddledome (@cgysaddledome) January 23, 2023

One of the top-selling acts of all time, the band’s list of achievements includes more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, 12 consecutive sold-out tours, and countless chart-topping hits.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27, at 10 am local time here.