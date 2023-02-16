15 things to do in Calgary this Family Day long weekend

It is a long weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary with some festivals and events happening across the city.

Plus, learn about the history of a staple downtown and enjoy the outdoors (if the weather allows).

As always with a long weekend, some things around the city may be closed so make sure you stay up to date.

Here are 15 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Bring the family to The Military Museums’ annual Family Day. Enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and meet the amazing author Janet Love Morrison, who will be reading from her new book, The Hawk and the Hare. You can also enjoy artifacts handling, weapons display, kids’ crafts, scavenger hunt, KIM’s game, face painting, book reading and signing, gallery tour, and a whole lot more. Family Day tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the Museum or online.

When: February 20

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW)

Tickets/Admissions: $5-$30

What: A new exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion of every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

What: It’s ODR (outdoor rink) season! Lace up your skates, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, and get ready to glide around the ice on these outdoor rinks in Calgary. Take part in a classic Canadian activity this season and get some fresh air and exercise while you’re at it. There are a number of City of Calgary, volunteer-run, and community rinks across the city where you can get your skate on over the winter months.

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free

What: February is Black History Month. Join The Military Museums to commemorate Black Canadians and their contributions to the Canadian military. A presentation of stories and artifacts will tell the tales of these brave men and women, including the struggles of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. The exhibit will also tell the stories of today’s serving soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Hosted by TMM volunteers, Indra Teekasingh and Allan Ross, the exhibit will be in the museum atrium and run all month.

When: Until February 28

Where: The Military Museums — 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: FREE

One ticket to this premier event includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines from around the world, a ton of hors d’oeuvres, and even a take-home wine glass to remember your time here (in case it gets a bit blurry).

When: February 17 to 18, 2023

Where: BMO Centre – Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $115

What: Tobogganing is a quintessential winter activity in Canada, and it’s the perfect budget-friendly way to get an adrenaline rush, enjoy some fresh air, and even get in a workout walking back up the hill after you go gliding down.

Where: Various locations across the city

What: The National Music Centre will be opening Studio Bell with free admission on February 20 for a special Family Day event with The Polyjesters, a band of prairie pirates who play swing music of all flavours. In addition to the swinging tunes, visitors can also expect in-gallery activations for all ages. Whether exploring vibration and volume through a hands-on Instrument Petting Zoo, catching a Kimball Theatre Organ demo, or discovering the new Showcase: Guitars exhibition, families have tons to enjoy, together.

When: February 20

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: National Music Centre (300-851 4th Street SE)

Price: Free

Go inside the game with Hockey: Faster Than Ever at Telus Spark

What: There is a reason that hockey is known as one of the fastest games on Earth, and it is coming in fast for the ultimate power play at Telus Spark Science Centre. It is time to lace up some skates and learn about the technology, anatomy, and physics that go into this Canadian classic. Visitors will get to experience hockey like never before including learning about the origins and culture of the game, learning the rules of the game, jumping on the rink replica in The Science Lab, and seeing real game-used gear from hockey’s biggest stars.

When: From now until March 12

Where: Telus Spark — 220 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: General admission $26

What: If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time — weather permitting, of course, because safety first!

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $16 on select Friday evenings

Take part in an interesting discussion at The F Word What: Society tells us to deflect, avoid and distance ourselves from FAT. These showrunners are in the midst of a revolution to unearth the deeply ingrained shame, blame, and fear associated with fatness. Fairytales, lectures, dance, and songs are infused with wild whimsy in The F Word as Cheesman and Miranda confront fatphobia, diet culture, and more in this performance. When: February 9 to 19

Time: 7:30 pm (Matinees at 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: 205 – 8th Avenue SE (ATP’s Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons.)

Tickets: Start at $42 Rock the house with the Beltline Bonspiel What: Now in its sixth year, The Beltline Bonspiel ignites the Beltline community to come together at the beautiful Lougheed House. Curling teams will go head to head to try to win the 108-year-old Brewery Trophy founded by the Calgary Brewing & Malting Company around a classic outdoor winter curling bonspiel. There will be plenty of food and drink to enjoy along with a ton of live music. When: February 19

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Lougheed House (707 13th avenue SW)

Try cross-country skiing around the city

What: Whether you’re a novice looking to pick up a new winter sport or are an expert at this Nordic activity, there’s bound to be a perfect trail for you in YYC. Step into your bindings, pick up those poles, and get ready to glide across the snow this season. And be sure to dress in layers, because even if it’s chilly outside, you’re likely to warm up fast once you start skiing!

Where: Various locations across the city

What: In 1956, after WWII, a wave of Hungarians immigrated to Canada to start a new life. In an effort to keep ties with their homeland and cultural traditions, a group of former soldiers established the Calgary Chapter of the Hungarian Veterans’ Association, organizing their first dinner in 1956. Since then, that small dinner has transformed into a grand, formal, and celebrated yearly event featuring Hungarian traditions, dances, and one of the most unique cultural experiences Calgary has to offer. Tickets must be pre-purchased by February 27.

When: March 11, 2023

Time: 5 pm Doors open at 4:30 pm

Where: Grand Ballroom at the Westin Downtown Calgary (320 4th Avenue SW)

Tickets/Admissions: Admission is $175 and must be pre-purchased before February 27, 2023. Tickets can be ordered through the website with varying payment methods available. No physical or electronic tickets are issued, guests must check in at reception to receive their table numbers.