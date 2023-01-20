8 date ideas in Calgary to create the perfect Valentine's Day

The most romantic time of year is coming up and luckily for you, there are lots of options in Calgary to make Valentine’s Day amazing.

Whether it is a quiet night you are looking for or a wild time outside, there are tons of great options to see.

Here are the eight best date options in Calgary.

Go for a romantic skate at Olympic Plaza

One of Calgary’s most scenic spots, with a great view of downtown and fantastic lighting, Olympic Plaza is the perfect spot for a Valentine’s Date. Plus, there are some fun food options close by to keep everything nice and close.

A fun new game experience just opened up in Calgary with Activate. Plus, you can try the Rec Room or any number of other fun game-inspired bars across town to add a bit of competition to your Valentine’s Day.

There are always so many cool things to check out at Telus Spark. If you want something a bit different, Telus Spark’s next adults’ night is February 10 so you can get your Valentine’s fun going a little early.

Go for a romantic dinner

Always a classic. There are so many great dining options in Calgary to choose from, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you want an amazing night downtown or a cute time close to home, Calgary offers so many chances for the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner.

Add a bit of adrenaline to your Valentine’s Day. Watch the love of your life go flying down the hill on a giant tube or show how brave you are going down on your own. It is guaranteed to be a night full of fun and laughs. What more could you want?

Go for a round of mini-golf

Another date night classic. Calgary is home to some fun options for mini-golf with Potion Putt on now along with Monster Mini Golf. This is a great chance to add a bit of competition and a lot of fun to your night.

Head up the Calgary Tower

What is more romantic than a stunning view of Calgary from high above the city? Plus, there are some amazing dining options up there, or close to the tower so you can spend the full night around the staple of the Calgary skyline.

Valentine’s Day can bring a lot of pressure. Sometimes the best way to handle that is to melt all the stress away at the spa. There are some great options in and around Calgary to check out.