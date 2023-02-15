Here's what's open and closed in Calgary on Family Day

Family Day in Calgary has a lot of things to check out with friends and family, but not everything will be open.

If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open on February 20, 2023.

Grocery and liquor stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open for Family Day; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post will deliver mail as usual in Calgary on Family Day.

Malls and attractions

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Family Day.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.

Where:

Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)

Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)

Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)

Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary) Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)

Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary) Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)

Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary) SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)

Leisure Centres

Southland Leisure Centre will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, February 20.

Village Square Leisure will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, February 20.

Other City of Calgary services

All City of Calgary Administrative buildings (including City Hall), as well as the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre, will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Calgary Transit: On Monday, February 20, Calgary Transit will be operating buses, CTrains, and On Demand on a Sunday level of service. Regular service resumed on Tuesday, February 21

Parking: No payment is required for on-street Park Plus zones on Monday, February 20 while holiday rates will be in effect at select Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.

Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.

Landfills: City of Calgary landfill will be open Monday, February 20.