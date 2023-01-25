There are plenty of romantic things to check out in Calgary this Valentine’s Day, but a new concert might move to the top of the list.

Fever’s “Candlelight” looks like the perfect Valentine’s weekend date. The description sounds like it is out of a movie.

“Thousands of candles flickering gently in a gorgeous venue, setting the perfect mood as you indulge in some of history’s greatest love songs performed by Calgary’s top string quartet.”

Sign. Us. Up.

Along with the breathtaking performance, there are also some fantastic food and drink options to check out.

There are performances across the city on different days so you have a few chances to take in this wonderful experience.

On February 9 and February 14, there will be a performance at The Pioneer with tickets starting at $30.

There are four chances to check this out on February 10. At 6 pm and 8 pm, there will be performances at The Lantern Community Church.

That same night at 7 pm and 9 pm, the Hangar Flight Museum will host performances with inspiration from Romeo and Juliet.

The Commons at Atco Park will also host a Candlelight performance on February 11 at 7 pm.

So you have plenty of opportunities to check out this amazing event in Calgary this Valentine’s Day weekend.

When: February 9, 10, 11, 14

Where: Various locations around the city

Cost: Varies by performance