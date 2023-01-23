Block Heater winter festival returns to Calgary with huge lineup next month

A Calgary winter may be cold, but this festival is sure to heat things up in the city.

Calgary Folk Music Festival’s Block Heater is returning to Calgary for its eighth iteration from February 9 to 12.

Music lovers will discover over 30 acclaimed local, national, and international artists taking to the stage at a number of venues throughout Calgary.

The festival has been described by organizers as “magical live concerts and collaborative sessions [that] put the WIN in winter,” with 13 events happening from Thursday, February 9 to Sunday, February 12.

Block Heater offers a lineup for all tastes and vibes at Inglewood and downtown venues. The concerts will take over The Palace Theatre, The Ironwood, Jack Singer Concert Hall, Central United Church, and The Horizon Heating stage at Festival Hall.

This year’s annual winter ritual includes iconic alt-country rockers The Jayhawks, Grammy-nominated The Milk Carton Kids, and Juno Award winners Hawksley Workman and Julie Doiron.

There will also be a free outdoor event at Olympic Plaza on Saturday with performances by hip-hop champion Sinzere, funk and soul band Deicha & The VuDudes, and alternative R&B/soul artist ZENON+.

Here’s the list of artists announced to perform at this year’s Block Heater:

Abigail Lapell

Amy Nelson

Aysanabee

Benjamin Longman

CELL7

Clerel

Cold Specks

Damien Jurado

The Deep Dark Woods

Deicha and the VuDudes

Elliott BROOD

Hawksley Workman

Hayden

Heartless Bastards

The Jayhawks

Jesca Hoop

Julie Doiron

K-Riz

Kid Koala x Lealani

Lindy Vopnfjörd

Luca Fogale

Margaret Glaspy

Mick Flannery

The Milk Carton Kids

OMBIIGIZI

Pierre Kwenders

Sinzere & The Tribe

Sister Ray

Steven Taetz

Vailhalen

The Visitors

ZENON+

When: February 9 to 12, 2023

Time: Schedule varies, check online

Where: Multiple stages throughout Inglewood and downtown Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Chandler Walter