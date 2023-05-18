5 stores opening in and around Calgary that we can't wait for

We have seen some awesome stores open in Calgary recently but we still have a lot to get excited about as more great options are coming soon.

From clothes to everyday essentials there is something for everyone coming soon to Calgary and the surrounding area.

Here are five stores coming soon to Calgary and area that we are super excited for.

Japanese giant Uniqlo is expanding into Calgary with its Chinook location opening this August. The 15,000 sq ft store will offer all of the things that make Uniqlo unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail

When: This August

A new Adidas Premium Factory Outlet store is on the way to Calgary, and it’s going to be big! The layout will be heavily sports-inspired with bold material choices (blue colour palette, terrazzo flooring, premium solid wood finishes on fixtures and walls, acoustic panels with custom design in fitting rooms), and innovative and flexible concept fixtures.

When: Mid-November

Where: Cross Iron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

A new Costco could be on its way for Alberta, being proposed in an area just west of Calgary near the Springbank Airport. Costco’s newest location, known as Costco Bingham Crossing, would be the first phase of construction there. Bingham Crossing is a multi-phase development project and can be found between the western edge of Calgary and the community of Harmony, within the Springbank Highway Business Area on the corner of Range Road 33 and Highway 1.

When: TBD

Where: Springbank Highway Business Area

A massive new Co-op grocery store is being built on six acres of land in the neighbourhood of Greystone in Cochrane, just west of Calgary. The Calgary Co-operative Association Limited (Calgary Co-op) announced that the development plan for the store, which is still subject to approval, includes a 35,000-square-foot Calgary Co-op grocery store including a pharmacy, a wine, spirits, beer, and a cannabis and convenience store. A six-pump gas station with a double touchless car wash, and an additional 30,000 square feet of commercial retail space, will also be on the land.

When: Spring 2025 (pending approval)

Where: Cochrane

Vancouver-based Herschel Supply Co. is making its way to the Alberta Rockies, with a new store opening in Banff later this year. It will be just the second location in the province, the first Herschel Supply Co. opened in Calgary earlier this year.

When: Winter 2023

Where: Banff – 229 Banff Avenue