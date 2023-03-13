A massive new Costco is in the works for Alberta

A new Costco could be on its way for Alberta, being proposed in an area just west of Calgary near the Springbank Airport.

According to the Alberta Government’s website detailing major projects in the province, Costco’s newest location, known as Costco Bingham Crossing, would be the first phase of construction there.

Bingham Crossing is a multi-phase development project and can be found between the western edge of Calgary and the community of Harmony, within the Springbank Highway Business Area on the corner of Range Road 33 and Highway 1.

The area that the crossing sits on will see 270,0000 square feet of retail space built out and the proposed Costco location will be right across from the Calaway Park amusement centre.

The proponent has recently applied for a development permit with Rocky View County in February 2023, and no construction and opening date has been set.

You can find renderings and concept details on the proposed store here, which also shows a Costco Liquor store and a Costco gas bar as well.

There are 18 Costco stores in Alberta and maybe in the near future, you’ll be able to stop at one while on your way out to Banff or Canmore. What a potential game-changer!