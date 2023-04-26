UNIQLO's first-ever Calgary location is opening this summer

Construction hoarding for the expansion of Uniqlo at Metropolis at Metrotown, December 2021. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Japanese giant UNIQLO is expanding into Calgary, and now we know when. The brand announced its Chinook location will open this summer.

This August, UNIQLO will open the doors of its first-ever Calgary location at Chinook Centre.

The 15,000-square-foot store will offer all of the things that make UNIQLO unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

To get ready for the new launch, UNIQLO plans to host a number of hiring fairs in Calgary leading up to the August opening.

Calgary is actually the second new store opening in Canada this year, with the Ottawa location launching in June 2023.

UNIQLO is also entering new cities across the US, with more to come in Canada. UNIQLO aims to open 20 new stores a year to reach 200 in North America by 2027.

UNIQLO opened its first store in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984 and has been creating

apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity ever since.

Now UNIQLO has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, including 16 stores in Canada and

online.

While some major stores have shut down, we have also had some great new shops opening in Calgary lately, from high-end stores to new thrift shops.