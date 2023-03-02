A massive new Co-op grocery store is being built just west of Calgary (RENDERING)

NewsShoppingCurated

Mar 2 2023
A massive new Co-op grocery store is being built on six acres of land in the neighbourhood of Greystone in Cochrane, just west of Calgary.

The Calgary Co-operative Association Limited (Calgary Co-op) announced on Thursday that the development plan for the store, which is still subject to approval, includes a 35,000-square-foot Calgary Co-op grocery store including a pharmacy, a wine, spirits, beer and a cannabis and convenience store.

A six-pump gas station with a double touchless car wash, and an additional 30,000 square feet of commercial retail space, will also be on the land.

co-op calgary grocery

Supplied

“We look forward to delivering our exceptional shopping experience, and high quality of customer service and products to the town of Cochrane,” sid Damon Tanzola, vice president of real estate and development at Calgary Co-op, in a news release.

“This development will also bring in a diverse mix of retailers and restaurants who will further enhance this unique shopping centre in the heart of the community.”

Calgary Co-op has over 100 retail locations across all its lines of business in Calgary and the surrounding communities of Airdrie, Strathmore, Cochrane, and High River.

The opening of the food store alone is expected to create 125 jobs in Cochrane, per a news release from the company.

Construction is set to begin later this fall with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2025.

