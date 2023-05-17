Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Alberta are becoming something new

Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Alberta will be turned into something new this summer, with Toys”R”Us Canada nabbing locations across Edmonton and Calgary.

The company got a hold of 11 locations across the country totalling more than 300,000 square feet of retail space.

Two of the new locations will be at South Edmonton Common and West Edmonton Mall, both of which will be exclusively Babies”R”Us. The remaining two stores will be at Brentwood Village Shopping Centre in Calgary and Township Shopping Centre, and all four will be opening this summer.

“The acquisition of the majority of Canadian Bed Bath & Beyond locations gave us the

opportunity to open Toys”R”Us stores in new neighbourhoods across the country. Our new

locations will have an elevated in-store experience with bigger retail shops from our vendor

partners,” said Doug Putman of Putman Investments in a news release.

“Our first two dedicated Babies”R”Us stores will open in Edmonton in former buybuy Baby locations, filling a big gap left in the market when buybuy Baby closed.”

Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us Canada will be hiring 30 to 40 associates to work at each new store opening this summer.