A new Adidas "Pulse" store is opening in Calgary and it's going to be HUGE

Get ready shoppers: a new Adidas Premium Factory Outlet store is on the way to Calgary, and it’s going to be big!

The store will be located at CrossIron Mills and will double the size of Adidas’ existing store there, built entirely on the new Pulse concept.

“The store will flex to meet the consumer demand from high-capacity fixtures to full-service footwear areas and everything in between,” said Lesley Hawkins, VP of retail for Adidas Canada.

“The inclusive design will combine both customer service models of self-serve to full-serve to suit the different shopping styles of our consumer,” Hawkins added.

The layout will be heavily sports-inspired with bold material choices (blue colour palette, terrazzo flooring, premium solid wood finishes on fixtures and walls, acoustic panels with custom design in fitting rooms), and innovative and flexible concept fixtures.

The opening of the store is pegged for mid-November and the store will more than double in size to 9,600 square feet.

While we await the opening of this new Adidas store, be sure to check out our roundup of recently opened stores in Calgary. Happy shopping!