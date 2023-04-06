Herschel opening 2,500-square-foot retail store in Banff

Vancouver-based Herschel Supply Co. is making its way to the Alberta Rockies, with a new store opening in Banff later this year.

While an official opening date for the new store has yet to be confirmed, construction of the store is expected to be completed by the summer.

The store is being built by Builed It Calgary and is located at 229 Banff Avenue, which used to be home to an Abominable Sports location.

The building that Herschel will be in has a wickedly long history in the town, having been owned by the same family since the early 1900s.

Daily Hive has learned the store will be 2,500 square feet, and it will be just the second location in the province.

The first Herschel Supply Co. opened in Calgary earlier this year.

So next time you visit the iconic mountain town, you can get your hands on Herschel’s signature classically designed backpacks, outerwear, hats and other accessories.

Herschel Supply Co. Banff

Address: 229 Banff Avenue