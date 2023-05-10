5 new and exciting stores that have opened recently in Calgary

It has been an exciting time for shoppers in the city with a number of new stores coming to the Calgary area.

Whether you are looking for new furniture, outdoor gear, or groceries, there is something new and exciting for everyone in Calgary.

Here are five new stores that have opened in and around Calgary in the last few months.

In the Sundays showroom, you’ll see a number of different room set-ups with Sundays’ best-selling collections, including the “Get Together” sofa and the famous Cloud Bed. The Calgary showroom won’t just be a spot to get great furniture; it will also host events, art showcases, panel discussions, and other fun activities.

Where: #109-220 12th Avenue SW

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 5 pm

Goodwill Bins is unique for several reasons. First of all, there is a multiple-step program to do your shopping. Step one sees the bins get laid out throughout the Impact Centre Outlet Store. Then shoppers will line up at the designated yellow location marks. Then it’s on your mark, get set, and go. You go through the bins, find what you like and celebrate all your savings! The pricing system is also quite different. You are charged by the pound so you can find some major discounts.

Where: 2731 57th Avenue SE

Hours: Monday to Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Canadian company Herschel has opened its first Calgary store, and it looks amazing. The 1600 sq ft spot in Chinook is an absolute vibe. You’ll find dressing rooms clad in vibrant orange tile contrasted with light wood finishes, and an exterior facade featuring cedar shakes inspired by Calgary’s wildlife and natural surroundings. The Chinook Centre store will offer a diverse selection of Herschel products, from its bestselling backpack collection to everyday essentials such as wallets and headwear. It is also opening a new store in Banff later this year!

Where: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Fine jewelry brand Mejuri has brought its amazing selection to Calgary with its new location in Chinook. The iconic Mejuri elements are all included. Arched mirrors, neutral tones, and pistachio piercing studios all help give you the authentic Mejuri experience. There is also a Style bar which comes from the idea of a hotel bar that welcomes guests. It is designed with integrated lighting and local plants to add warmth to the space.

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Coming soon

Japanese giant Uniqlo is expanding into Calgary with its Chinook location opening this August. The 15,000 sq ft store will offer all of the things that make Uniqlo unique, from the guest experience to its entire lineup of LifeWear for men, women, and kids.

Where: CF Chinook Centre — 6455 Macleod Trail

When: This August