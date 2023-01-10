Herschel has opened its first Calgary store at Chinook Centre (PHOTOS)

Canadian company Herschel is opening its first Calgary store, and it looks amazing. The 1600 sq ft spot in Chinook is an absolute vibe.

The stunning new location that opened today blends Herschel’s classic design with the distinctive energy of Calgary. You’ll find dressing rooms clad in vibrant orange tile contrasted with light wood finishes, and an exterior facade featuring cedar shakes inspired by Calgary’s wildlife and natural surroundings.

Herschel Co-Founder and Managing Director Lyndon Cormak says this is a full-circle moment for them.

“Calgary has been a great market for Herschel since the inception of the brand. It’s the town my brother and I grew up in, and Chinook Centre is where we shopped most frequently. In a way, it’s a bit of a homecoming.”

To further Herschel Supply’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, the brand has dedicated an area of the store to host its rotating Artist in Residence program, which features a different artist every six months.

The artists’ work will be complemented by the custom millwork and vintage furniture that make up this part of the store. The space will also be used to host community events throughout the year.

We know you’ve already started putting a mental shopping list together, so you should know the Chinook Centre store will offer a diverse selection of Herschel products, from its bestselling backpack collection to everyday essentials such as wallets and headwear. Its apparel line, Herschel Supply Uniform, will also be available, as well as the brand’s range of travel options, including luggage, duffles, and accessories.

The store was designed with a mix of old and new materials alongside artist features and items from journeys all over the world. It is a continuation of Herschel’s ambitious 2023 expansion plans, following recent retail openings in Toronto Eaton Centre and New York’s Flatiron District.

Since launching in 2009, Herschel Supply has solidified itself as a leader in the bag category and has continued to build upon its success through unique storytelling, category expansions, and one-of-a-kind collaborations.

Where: CF Chinook Centre – 6455 Macleod Trail

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm