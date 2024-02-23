5 international food chains poised to launch in Calgary soon

While Calgary has plenty of impressive local eateries under its belt, some buzzworthy international chains are also making their way to the city in the near future.

Hugely popular spots like Chipotle and Crumbl Cookies have recently made their debut in the city, but there’s still so much more to come.

Here are some of the biggest international chains coming to Cowtown.

Super popular American chicken chain Chick-fil-A revealed that it’s poised to open its first Calgary outpost by the end of 2024.

The restaurant, which hails from Georgia, is opening its YYC spot on Macleod Trail, where Calgarians will be able to get their hands on its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries.

Not only will a location be opening very soon, but Chick-fil-A also announced plans to open 20 stores in Alberta by 2030, so there’s going to be a whole lot of deliciousness on the way.

Another US export making its way to Alberta is Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has grand plans to open five locations in the province in the next five years.

Freddy’s is known for its made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and a whole lot of frozen custard.

It’s working with ZZA Hospitality to bring the Alberta locations to life.

Florida sandwich shop Firehouse Subs has major plans for expansion in Western Canada, including a brand-new location in Calgary.

The new outpost is opening at 1155 Cornerstone Boulevard NE, where it will be slinging its signature handhelds such as the Sweet & Spicy Meatball, Club on a Sub, and the Hook & Ladder, made with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, melted Monterey Jack, and more.

The chain was founded by two firefighter brothers in Florida in 1994.

Everybody’s favourite donut shop, Krispy Kreme, is also making its way to Calgary.

While there isn’t a firm date, Levi Hetrick, Krispy Kreme Canada’s chief growth officer and operating partner, told Dished that there was active development underway in YYC.

The brand’s first Alberta location is slated to open in Edmonton this year, where it will have a drive-thru, dine-in space and a donut theatre where guests can get a behind-the-scenes peek of how Krispy Kreme’s signature glazed donuts are made.

Popular UK cafe Chaiiwala is set to open three locations in Calgary in Cityscape, Carrington and the University of Calgary food hall.

The spot is known for its all-day Indian breakfast as well as 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends on offer.

Chaiiwala already has several outposts across Canada, including BC and Ontario.

With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short