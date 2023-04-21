Chaiiwala, a very popular UK-based cafe, is coming to Calgary.

Not one but three outposts will be opening in Calgary soon, in Cityscape, at the University of Calgary food hall, and in the community of Carrington.

The other locations in Canada are in Abbotsford, Surrey, and several other locations in Ontario, so it’s very exciting Alberta is getting in on the action.

Known for its all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food, and, of course, Karak Chai, Chaiiwala’s beginnings trace back 90 years ago to the markets of Delhi. There are 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends on the menu here, as well as all-day breakfast items, roti, and street food like the iconic Chilli Chip Butty, a sandwich made with fries tossed in chilli powder, onions, tomato, cheese, and relish. It wasn’t until 2015 that the next generation of the Chaiiwala family started opening stores across the UK, using their great-grandfather’s recipe. You might also like: Popular outdoor night market in Calgary is returning this summer

Chaiiwala currently has over 70 locations scattered across the UK and the brand has been ramping up for an aggressive Canadian expansion.

Stay tuned for all updates on the three openings for this highly anticipated fusion cafe chain arriving in YYC.

Chaiiwala — Calgary

Address: Cityscape, University of Calgary, and Carrington

Instagram