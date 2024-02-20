Chick-fil-A reveals plans to launch 20 restaurants in Alberta by 2030

Super popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A is planning a rapid expansion in Alberta.

The American chain, which is based out of Georgia, has revealed it’s poised to open 20 Chick-fil-A outposts across Alberta by 2030.

But Albertans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries, as its first three locations will be opening in the province this year.

The first to be open will be at West Edmonton Mall, where construction starts this month and is slated to be open in the late summer.

Construction is also set to begin on locations on Calgary’s Macleod Trail and at South Edmonton Common in the spring.

“Alberta has an incredible growth story and is an exciting place for us to continue our expansion in Canada. We can’t wait to offer new guests in the province an authentic Chick-fil-A experience,” said Paul Trotti, VP international at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A previously revealed it would be looking to open 20 new locations in Canada by 2025.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new development!