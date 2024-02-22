Modern Steak to launch Club Steak Frites happy hour

Modern Steak is launching a brand-new happy hour this month dedicated to everyone’s favourite Parisian meal.

Club Steak Frites will be launching at Modern Steak locations on February 27, bringing a Paris mainstay and recent New York trend right here to YYC.

Running weekdays from 4 to 5:30 pm, diners at the steakhouse will be able to choose from cuts such as a flat iron, striploin or ribeye steak, along with frites, with prices starting at $24.25.

You can also make some drool-worthy additions, including truffle butter or peppercorn sauce.

As well as Modern Steak’s Prime Grade Alberta beef, happy hour deals will include small plates such as shrimp bruschetta, beef tartare and freshly shucked oysters starting at $9.

Drinks are just as affordable, with up to 50% off bottles of wine, cocktails and spirits and $8 Madrí Excepcional pints.

“Calgarians love a good steak at a good price. We want to offer quality cuts of beef to our customers at a reasonable price,” said Stephen Deere, owner of Modern Steak.

“We know that times are challenging but we have created an incredible deal for our guests. You won’t find a deal like this anywhere else in town.”

Club Steak Frites will be running at Modern Steak’s Kensington, Stephen Avenue and Southport locations.

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

Address: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 10606 Southport Road SW, Calgary

