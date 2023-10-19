FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Calgary's first-ever Chipotle location opens today

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Oct 19 2023, 7:29 pm
Calgary's first-ever Chipotle location opens today
Thea Uson/Daily Hive

Calgary’s first-ever Chipotle location just opened and it’s every guac lover’s dream.

The popular restaurant chain announced the opening of a YYC location back in August, and we’ve been looking forward to the big day ever since.

The fast-casual build-it-yourself spot offers steaks, chicken, and an array of veggies that can be made into a bowl, burritos, or tacos. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The arrival of the popular American chain has been highly anticipated across Canada with openings in BC and Ontario beginning back in 2022.

If you’ve never visited a Chipotle and don’t really know what to expect, it’s a build-your-own meal concept that involves selecting all your favourrite ingredients to create the perfect custom burrito, taco, bowl, salad, or more.

You choose a protein, whether it’s steak, chicken, a vegetarian alternative, etc.

Then it’s rice, beans, and whatever other fillers you want, from fajita veggies to lettuce to salad to guacamole and more.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chipotle Canada (@chipotlecanada)

The tasty Mexican restaurant is now open in Calgary’s northeast community of Sunridge. 

Many Canadians have been waiting a long time for this iconic American restaurant to head north, so don’t hesitate to try it for the first time in Calgary for yourself! 

Chipotle — Calgary

Address: 2791 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop