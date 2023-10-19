Calgary's first-ever Chipotle location opens today

Calgary’s first-ever Chipotle location just opened and it’s every guac lover’s dream.

The popular restaurant chain announced the opening of a YYC location back in August, and we’ve been looking forward to the big day ever since.

The fast-casual build-it-yourself spot offers steaks, chicken, and an array of veggies that can be made into a bowl, burritos, or tacos.

The arrival of the popular American chain has been highly anticipated across Canada with openings in BC and Ontario beginning back in 2022.

If you’ve never visited a Chipotle and don’t really know what to expect, it’s a build-your-own meal concept that involves selecting all your favourrite ingredients to create the perfect custom burrito, taco, bowl, salad, or more.

You choose a protein, whether it’s steak, chicken, a vegetarian alternative, etc.

Then it’s rice, beans, and whatever other fillers you want, from fajita veggies to lettuce to salad to guacamole and more.