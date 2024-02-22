FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Calgary restaurants: Hottest new places to eat and drink

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Feb 22 2024, 8:04 pm
New Calgary restaurants: Hottest new places to eat and drink

Checking out a hot new restaurant is one of life’s pleasures, and Calgary certainly has them in spades.

The city has seen tons of new restaurant launches over the last month, and it can be hard to whittle down the list to the must-visits.

Well, we’ve done the hard work for you, narrowing down all the new spots into one handy list of the hottest restaurants you should be checking out.

Prosperity Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Inn Restaurant (@golden_inn)

From the team behind one of Calgary’s best cocktail bars, Paper Lantern, Prosperity Bar has just opened at the old site of the Golden Inn in Chinatown.

Expect tropical cocktails with a Vietnamese twist and plenty of delicious bites, like big mac egg rolls, shrimp rangoon, and Philly cheesesteak banh mi.

Address: 107 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a new spot that’s perfect for dumplings on the go, opened its doors earlier this month.

The spot specializes in dumplings packed with fillings inspired by diner favourites and sandwiches including the Philly cheesesteak, mac and cheese, Reuben, and lamb gyro, which can be collected from automats.

Address: 6, 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Francine’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Francine’s (@francines.yyc)

Francine’s, a French-inspired bar concept, is operating inside the Meat & Bread location on 1st Street SW and is serving up cocktails and aperitifs — all within a cozy setting.

The menu of French tavern fare includes everything from Normandy fried chicken to steak au poivre. If you’re a cheese lover, you’re going to want to try the cheese puffs, steamed cheeseburgers, and cheese-topped French toast. The lactose-sensitive may also want to order another handy menu item: Lactaid.

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop