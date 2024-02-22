Olivia Rodrigo and Crumbl Cookies partner on new Guts cookie

While Olivia Rodrigo may be skipping out on Alberta as part of her latest tour, Albertans will still get a taste of the action later this year.

The pop superstar behind hits like “Driver’s License” and “Vampire” is collaborating with Crumbl Cookies on a special Guts cookie to commemorate the world tour, which kicks off in the US this week.

It’ll be exclusively available at Crumbl stores in cities where Rodrigo is performing in North America, where it’ll be added to the weekly menu one week at a time.

Customers in Palm Desert, California, are the first to get a taste of the treat as the Guts World Tour kicks off this week before it gradually makes it away across the continent.

But for those in Alberta, where Rodrigo sadly isn’t making a pit stop, the good news is that the cookies will be joining the lineup at all North American stores from August 19 to 24 to mark the end of the tour.

The Guts cookie is made up of two vanilla cookies in Rodrigo’s signature purple, sandwiched around layers of triple-berry jam and vanilla buttercream. The cookies are rolled in sprinkles with a star cutout right in the centre.

Getting a cookie is never a bad idea, right?