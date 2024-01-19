Crumbl Cookies opens its first Calgary location today

Crumbl Cookies has been rapidly opening stores all over Alberta in the last year, and Calgarians have started to feel a bit left out by it all.

But the wait is over, as the viral US cookie shop is finally opening its first Calgary location today.

The new Crumbl Cookies location in Quarry Park is having its official opening today, January 19, and Calgarians will be able to get their hands on the famous cookies in the iconic pink box.

The spot is famous for having the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” as well as a weekly menu of rotating cookie flavours, with unique offerings such as banana bread, peanut butter, cookies and cream, and waffle, which is complete with buttercream frosting and a side of syrup.

Each new drop is announced on Instagram, so you can plan your visit ahead of time.

Crumbl has been taking Alberta by storm, opening several stores in Edmonton and the surrounding area last year. Outposts were also opened in Airdrie and Medicine Hat.

The Quarry Park store will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays, and 8 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

To celebrate the launch, Calgarians who have downloaded Crumbl’s app will also be able to claim a free chocolate chip cookie at the Quarry Park location on Monday, January 22.

Enjoy, YYC!

Address: 163 Quarry Park Boulevard #218, Calgary

Instagram