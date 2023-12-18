Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a popular US fast-food chain, is on its way to Alberta.

Freddy’s, a huge US fast-food chain which hails from Wichita, Kansas, has announced it’s set to open not one but five locations in Alberta over the next five years.

Freddy’s is working with ZZA Hospitality to launch the new outposts where Albertans will be able to get their hands on signature, made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and a whole lot of frozen custard.

The restaurant also serves up fast-food favourites, including chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and chili cheese fries.

It also sells freshly churned frozen custard treats, from sundaes to concretes, with dozens of toppings to choose from, including cheesecake, gummy worms, peanut butter cups, hot fudge, and marshmallows.

While it’s not yet known where exactly the Alberta spots will be located, it’s definitely an exciting development to see another huge US chain heading to the Great White North soon.

Back in 2022, Freddy’s announced it had signed an initial agreement to open 20 locations in Canada over nine provinces. It already has over 500 locations across 36 states in the US.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new development for Alberta!