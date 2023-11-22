Firehouse Subs to expand to Western Canada in early 2024

A brand known for its piping-hot sub sandwiches and has some big things in the works. Firehouse Subs has shared plans to expand into Western Canada.

The concept was founded in Florida back in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, its signature handhelds are made with fresh ingredients and come in varieties like Sweet & Spicy Meatball, Club on a Sub, and the Hook & Ladder, made with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, melted Monterey Jack, and more.

Firehouse Subs, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, is also committed to raising funds to support local public safety organizations through the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Now, Firehouse is officially launching its first Canadian restaurants outside Ontario early next year, and one just opened.

Locations are planned in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

10 D’Arcy Ranch Drive, Okotoks, AB (now open)

#910 1155 Cornerstone Blvd NE, Calgary, AB

Unit 114, 2967 Main Street S, Airdrie, AB

Unit 6, 645 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg, MB

Unit F105, 31999 Lougheed Highway, Mission, BC

8651 120th Street, Delta, BC

502 Circle Road, Saskatoon, SK

Firehouse might be new to Western Canada, but the brand has been around in Ontario since it opened its first location in Oshawa back in 2015.

Now, it operates more than 60 restaurants in that province and over 1,200 locations in general.

The company shares that new eateries will feature a “community design concept.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firehouse Subs Canada (@firehousesubsca)

“Our flavourful, hot subs, steamed, and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses are ranked among the best in our industry and we know will resonate well with guests across the heartland of Canada,” said Mike Hancock, Firehouse Subs President.

“Along with our franchisee partners, we are excited to unlock our growth and bring our delicious hot subs to more guests.”

Dished connected with Sam Gallant, General Manager of Firehouse Subs, Canada, who told us Western Canada was “a huge part of the expansion plan.”

We can’t wait for more locations to pop up.