US chain Krispy Kreme is officially opening its first Alberta outpost, and it may be ready sooner than we’d hoped.

Krispy Kreme is heading to Edmonton’s Ever Square, and while construction has yet to begin on the site, the store could be ready before the year is over.

Levi Hetrick, Krispy Kreme Canada’s chief growth officer and operating partner, told Dished that construction on the Ever Square Krispy Kreme location is expected to begin in spring, adding that the company is targeting an opening date in 2024.

Krispy Kreme, which currently has 14 locations across Ontario, Quebec and BC, is famous for its original glazed donut, and it’ll certainly be the star of the show in the new location.

Not only will the first Edmonton location have a drive-thru and dine-in space, but it will also be home to a donut theatre where guests will be able to watch the process behind the signature glazed donuts.

“Guests can watch doughnuts rise as they go through the proofer, drop into the fryer, and travel down the conveyer line passing through a waterfall of glaze,” Hetrick explained.

“Depending on the time of day, guests can also eat doughnuts fresh off the line while they are still hot.”

If you want to know exactly when a new batch of donuts is being made, a sign in the store will be on and glowing red.

The donut theatre will not only produce donuts for on-site purchases but also serve as a factory for more donut cafes and wholesale clients, such as Costco and Krispy Kreme’s fundraising program.

As well as development in Edmonton, Hetrick added Krispy Kreme has active development in Winnipeg, Hamilton, Calgary and Laval, adding that it is always on the lookout for drive-thru sights, so other cities may not have to wait too long to get their hands on some freshly baked donuts.

Address: Ever Square – 4607 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

