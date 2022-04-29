HBO series "The Last of Us" filming at a new Calgary location and footage is as cool as ever (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Upcoming HBO series The Last of Us has been seen filming at yet another location in Calgary, giving a new spot a post-apocalyptic makeover.

The Last of Us has been filming in Alberta since the summer of 2021. The production has been taking place in a number of locations across the province, but it seems to favour Calgary, with filming taking place at the 4th Avenue flyover, the Beltline, SAIT and Mount Royal University, North Hill Shopping Centre, and throughout downtown.

Earlier this month, the series was spotted filming in the Victoria Park community on the outskirts of downtown Calgary, but now it looks like it’s moved on.

Footage shared on social media this week shows a set near the Calgary Courts Centre at 601 5th Street SW, along with other locations in and around downtown. One Instagram user also shared a photo of “zombified” cars being transported in the Kensington area that matched other vehicles seen on previous The Last of Us sets.

Photos and videos that have surfaced from each of the shooting locations suggest this series isn’t messing around. It looks like it’s going to be amazing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

extra pics from the previous set pic.twitter.com/gttPabyh1w — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) April 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

Back to the lab 🎬

Pedro Pascal in Calgary. 📸 levargas117 IG pic.twitter.com/AYoy853Emc — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) April 21, 2022

The Last of Us, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Earlier this year, the series was filmed in the town of Okotoks, about half an hour south of Calgary and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Previously, filming has also taken place at the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, and Canmore.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months as the crew finishes up filming.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax in 2023, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.