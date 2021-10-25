HBO series "The Last of Us" spotted filming in Calgary's Beltline over the weekend (PHOTOS)

The Last of Us, an upcoming HBO series based on a 2013 video game by the same name, was spotted filming in Calgary for the second weekend in a row.

After downtown Calgary’s 4th Avenue flyover was closed to traffic from Friday, October 15, until the early hours of Monday, October 18, along with parts of Memorial Drive, the city saw a second weekend of closures due to the film production.

Several blocks in the Beltline were closed to the public over the past weekend and, according to the City of Calgary, the closures will continue into this week.

The City website notes that 1st Street between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue SW is closed from Saturday, October 23 until Thursday, October 28 due to “movies filming.” Additionally, 12th Avenue will see reduced lanes at 1st Street SW.

Outside of adding a few extra minutes to your commute, the fact that Calgary’s inner city is being transformed into a post-apocalyptic wasteland that’ll be featured in an HBO series is pretty cool.

Those excited about the series took to social media to share images and videos they captured of the production in YYC over the weekend.

Adding some more boulders and gravel on the set of the Last of Us in #yyc this morning. Plate glass window has been replaced with olden-timey window panes.

📸 shigdafawks on rddt#thelastofus

The show follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult journey, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

According to ACTRA Alberta, filming of the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022. The show is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2022. Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.

Joel is to be played by Pedro Pascal, known for The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, while Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) plays Ellie, according to details on HBO’s website.