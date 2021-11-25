What do downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort MacLeod, and Canmore have in common? (Other than all being located in Alberta, of course.)

Each of these places has been turned into post-apocalyptic wastelands for the filming of the upcoming HBO series The Last of Us. Now, two post-secondary institutions in Calgary are next.

Both Mount Royal University and SAIT have been given zombie makeovers this week for the show, and the footage shared on social media is wild.

You might also like: Everything to know about upcoming Alberta-shot HBO series "The Last of Us"

HBO series "The Last of Us" spotted filming in Calgary's Beltline over the weekend (PHOTOS)

Canmore gets post-apocalyptic makeover for filming of HBO series "The Last of Us" (PHOTOS)

The show follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the United States after a mutating fungus wipes out most of humanity. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult journey, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Joel is to be played by Pedro Pascal, known for The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, while Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) plays Ellie, according to details on HBO’s website.

Leaves, vines, trees, and signs have been added to both schools’ campuses, transforming the areas to look like autumn. According to Twitter account @HBOsTheLastofUs, there were crews on site removing snow at SAIT this week to make it seem like it’s still fall.

Photos from the set of #TheLastofUs this morning SAIT #yyc “Crews on site removing snow to make it appear as ‘Fall’. Filming to take place later today.” pic.twitter.com/SQQi0cS1ej — The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 24, 2021

Going to class at MRU has gotten really weird with the whole zombie apocalypse thing going on at the same time. #abpoli pic.twitter.com/L17Qp16erp — Wyatt Claypool (@wyatt_claypool) November 22, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Lee Keller (@amyharleysgal_she_her)

The Last of Us sendo filmado na SAIT. pic.twitter.com/Qy3AmHnKfP — João Ximenes #VemVacina (@ximenesjp) November 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

Pics from the set of The Last of Us at the SAIT campus in #Calgary. 📸 leonardalibar IG#yyc pic.twitter.com/xEstg2OCLo — The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

🤔pic.twitter.com/t4Y7as99TK — The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Account (@pedropascalfanaccount)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months.

The City of Calgary website notes that 11th Avenue at 8th Street SW will see “reduced lanes” for “movie filming” between 6 am on Sunday, November 28, and 6 pm on Tuesday, November 30. We don’t know for sure, but this could be the next spot The Last of Us pops up – although with the amount of film production happening these days in Alberta, it could be a different show altogether.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2022, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.