HBO series "The Last of Us" has been filming in a Calgary alley and the footage is wild (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

The upcoming HBO series The Last of Us has been filming in Alberta since the summer of 2021, and the latest footage from sets in Calgary looks incredible.

The production has been spotted in a number of locations across the province, but it seems to favour Calgary, with filming taking place at the 4th Avenue flyover, the Beltline, SAIT and Mount Royal University, North Hill Shopping Centre, and throughout downtown.

Most recently, The Last of Us has been seen filming in the Victoria Park community on the outskirts of downtown Calgary. The production seems to be primarily in an alley paralleling 11th Avenue SE, between 1st Street SE and Macleod Trail SE, and the surrounding area.

Photos and videos that have surfaced from the shooting locations suggest this series isn’t messing around. It looks like it’s going to be amazing!

Footage shared on social media over the past few weeks shows everything from car crashes involving a school bus to blown up roads and debris, along with cameras placed on motorized vehicles to capture intense scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

The Last of Us, based on the 2013 video game of the same name, follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Earlier this year, the series was filmed in the town of Okotoks, about half an hour south of Calgary and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Previously, filming has also taken place at the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, and Canmore.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months as the crew finishes up filming.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax in 2023, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.