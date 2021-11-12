Upcoming HBO series The Last of Us has been spotted filming in a number of places across Alberta, and, next up, the mountain town of Canmore is being transformed into a post-apocalyptic wasteland for the production.

The show follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult journey, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

According to the Town of Canmore’s website, residents can expect to see “aesthetic changes and road closures” around the downtown area that will “temporarily transform select areas of downtown Canmore into Jackson, Wyoming.”

The town’s website notes that preparations for the production will occur from November 1 to 16, with the 600 to 800 blocks of Main Street closed to vehicles from November 15 to 20, reopening on November 21.

Images of Canmore’s transformation have surfaced online, offering a sneak peek of what the show will look like once released.

Canmore Engine Bridge — 5 days until filming begins, according to the town of Canmore. #TheLastofUs 📸 Daniel Cloutier pic.twitter.com/p59z8ymHZP — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 10, 2021

#TheLastofUs set being built in downtown Canmore. 📸 Daniel Cloutier | (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vhs8GVU5Xg — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 10, 2021

Filming is scheduled to take place in the 800 block of Canmore’s Main Street from November 16 to 19, in the 800 block of 14th Street on November 19, in the Miner’s Hall parking lot on November 16, and at the Engine Bridge on November 15. Residents will see plenty of new faces, production vehicles, and maybe even some horses around downtown Canmore during this time.

It’s important to note that Main Street businesses will remain open, and The Last of Us ambassadors will be onsite to guide people to their destination, so you can continue shopping local throughout the production.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022. The show is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2022, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.