11 FREE and fantastic things to do in Calgary this June

What: Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, it’s now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW. Yes, you will have to pull the wallet out to buy things at the festival but there are some fun things to see and do that don’t cost a dime. When: June 4

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free Go Camping What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too. There are lots of free options close to Calgary as well. Where: Various locations in and around Calgary District Night Markets What: Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market. When: June 22 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

What: If you have something that will keep you atop the water then you already have everything you need to try one of the most fun, free things to do in Calgary. Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

When: June 9

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: June 23

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th and 19th Street SW

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The theme this year is “Keeping the Circle Strong” and it ends with a big celebration on June 24 that is free to the public. There will be a couple of chances to try some great feed plus there are some great attractions to check out.

When: June 24

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Enmax Park – Calgary Stampede Grounds

What: With Calgary being so close to the mountains, we’d be foolish not to take advantage of some hiking! There are lots of great paths close to the city and even some right here in Calgary to check out.

What: This is easily the cutest free thing to do in Calgary this month. An adorable event is coming to Calgary as the Tails and Treasures event returns to the University District. This would be such an amazing event to enjoy with the whole family, and it is dog-friendly and completely free, with lots of great things to check out. There will be three performances by the unbelievable Global Pet Foods SuperDogs. You’ll also meet the stars of the shows with a SuperDogs “Pat N Chat” after the first and second shows.

When: June 18, 2023, from 1 to 5 pm MST

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue

Cost: Free