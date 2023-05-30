For the second year in a row, the Terroir Symposium is coming to Calgary.

This is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.

Running on September 30 to October 2 at SAIT in Calgary, with activities in the butchery room, bakery, chocolate lab, Highwood Dining Room, demo kitchen, Hospitality Hall and the theatre providing hands-on demos and workshops.

The third and last day will be held in the Arts Commons at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Throughout the three days, there will also be guest chef speakers partnering with local restaurants and chefs for the Signature Dinner Series.

Last year focused on Indigenous content, while this year the theme will be “transformation.”

“Terroir Symposium is about people and building community with the goal of providing a space to share ideas and resources to support businesses and careers,” said Arlene Stein, founder of Terroir, in a media release.

“Collaborating with like-minded individuals and organizations helps to support the hospitality industry.”

The typical attendee to this event includes chefs, drink experts, service staff, suppliers, restaurateurs, writers, educators, business leaders, and more. If you’re interested in knowing how the best in the hospitality industry operates, what’s trending for the future, or just want to experience the best, grab a ticket.

“We have such an exciting culinary scene in Calgary,” said Tannis Baker of Food Tourism Strategies in the press release.

“From award-winning chefs and restaurants to the exploding craft beverage industry to the heartland of amazing agricultural producers right in our backyard, we are really excited to celebrate and share our story,” Baker added.

Over 400 attendees are expected from more than 20 countries.

Last year, some of the food spots, bars, and restaurants that participated in the Terroir Symposium included River Cafe, Teatro, Una Pizza, Proof, Major Tom, Bridgette Bar, RGE RD & The Butchery, and more.